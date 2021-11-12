Green, Margaret A. 1943-2021

Margaret Ann (Handke) Green, 78, of Atchison, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe.
Margaret was born Feb. 27, 1943, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Ted and Margaret (Vossmer) Handke.
She was an entrepreneur, who owned many businesses over the years which included: a trucking company, a real estate business, a restaurant, a fireworks business, farming and many more.
Margaret was a cowgirl. She participated in the National High School Rodeo, Rodeo Cowboys of America and The American Royal. She trained horses and was a competitive barrel racer into her mid-40s. Margaret took great pride in driving a semi-truck for the past 37 years, which she continued until her final days.
She was an avid fan of KU Jayhawks basketball and Kansas City Chiefs football fan. Margaret enjoyed designing, building, crafting and remolding projects. She was very handy with tools.
Survivors include: two daughters, Ann Hutchinson, Atchison, Cory and Ed Cardona, Lake Placid, Florida; two sons, Brian and Avelyn Green, Peyton, Colorado, Ted and Shayla Harvey, Ottawa, Kansas; a brother, Richard and Laura Yelton Handke, Boise, Idaho; and a sister, Teddy Jean and Ivan Berends, Hailey, Idaho; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents and a son in law, David Hutchinson.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Doniphan Cemetery, Doniphan, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Doniphan Cemetery and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
