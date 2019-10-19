KANSAS CITY, Kan. Gertrude E. Trudy Green, 92, Kansas City, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Riverbend Nursing Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Trudy was born Aug. 9, 1927, in Kansas City, the daughter of Howard P. and Mary Waddell OHaro.
She attended elementary school in Kansas City, and graduated from Wyandotte High School.
She and Roy Green were united in marriage, on May 26, 1946, in Kansas City.
Mr. Green preceded her in death, on Sept. 15, 2006.
Trudy and Roy were well known, in Atchison, as active members of the Riverbend Promenaders Square Dance Club and First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include: a son, Thomas H. (Meda) Green, Mayetta, Kansas; three daughters: Joyce (Clyde) Lowe, Chanute, Kansas, Cheryl Legrand, Merriam, Kansas, and Debra (Larry) Barnes, Kansas City; a brother, James OHaro, Columbia, Missouri; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Trudy was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Lago.
Inurnment of the cremated ashes will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.
A Celebration of life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Judson Baptist Church, in Kansas City, Kansas.
Cremation was provided under the care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Alzheimers Association, and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.