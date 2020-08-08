OVERLAND PARK, Kan. Alicia Shuntrell Bree Green, 42, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Overland Park.
She attended elementary school in Arkansas and graduated from Central High School, in Helena. She received her bachelors and masters degree from Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Bree was most recently employed with the Noyes Childrens Home in St. Joseph, Missouri.
She was a member of Fullness of Joy Church in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Survivors include: sisters, Martha Green, St. Joseph, Malinda Babineaux, San Antonio, Texas, Tiffany Stamps, Helena, Juanita Stamps, Memphis, Tennessee; brothers, Percy Duncan, Wathena, Kansas, Sercy Duncan, Atchison; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Bree was born Aug. 10, 1977, in Helena, Arkansas, the daughter of Carl Stamps and Cherie Jones Green. As published in the Atchison Globe.
