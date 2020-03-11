Graves, Eileen L. 19312020

Eileen L. Graves
ATCHISON, Kan. Eileen L. Graves, 89, of Atchison, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Atchison Medicalodge.
Eileen was born Feb. 18, 1931, in Atchison, the daughter of George and Katherine (Schneider) Regan.
She attended St. Josephs Elementary and Mount St. Scholastica Academy.
She and Fred S. Graves, were united in Holy Matrimony on May 8, 1948, at St. Benedicts Church.
Fred preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1981.
Eileen was employed with the Atchison Hospital, where she served as a nurse aide for 30 years, until her retirement.
She enjoyed spending her free time doing ceramics at her home, using her own kiln.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish, participating at St. Joseph Church and was a member of the St. Josephs Altar Society.
Survivors include: a daughter, Jane A. Myer, Lenexa, Kansas; a son, Sonny W. Graves, Atchison; a sister, Rosie Turpin, Atchison; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Eileen was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Bob Regan; and three sisters: Mary Ellen Matthews, Kathleen Badger and Marjorie Willming.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Parish Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with visitation to follow until 8:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Medicalodge of Atchison or the American Heart Association, and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
