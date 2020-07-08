Grantham, Leola M. 1920-2020

Leola M. Grantham, 100, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and caregivers.
Graveside services and burial were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Cyd Stein officiating. The family received friends from 10 a.m. until time of service at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who was handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to United Methodist Church or the Wagon Wheel BSA Campership Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Leola was born on March 21, 1920, in Osborne County, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Dorothy (Grantham) Frey. She graduated from GlenElder High School in 1938. She had attended Kansas Weslyan, Salina, Kansas, earning her associate degree and received her Bachelor degree in Education from Ottawa University.
Leola was a substitute teacher for 40 years in the Kansas City, Kansas, public schools. She ended her career at the Kansas City, Kansas, Community College teaching G.E.D. Leola was also the Christian Education Director for Presbyterian Church and taught Bible Study Courses for many years. She was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church, the McDowell Music Club, KC, KS. and enjoyed music, reading, sewing, and playing bridge.
Leola was married to Verlin L. Grantham on Jan. 14, 1945, at Ft. Benning, Georgia. Mr. Grantham preceded her in death on May 23, 2002.
Survivors include: a son, Lawrence V. Grantham, Atchison; a daughter, Cecile J. Grantham and wife Barbara Capone of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her caregivers, Tammy Parrott, and Karen Dobbs of Atchison. Her parents, husband, and a brother and sister preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.