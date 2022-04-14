SHAWNEE, Kan. Gary Grame, 84, of Shawnee, passed away on April 11, 2022.
He was born on March 22, 1938, in Atchison, to Harry and Adeline Grame.
Gary attended high school at Potter High School and Effingham High School. He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1957.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Michelle Grame; son, Mark (Cindi Boehmer) Grame; daughter, Jennifer (Jim) Smith; grandchildren: Allison (Keith) Stille, Arika Smith, Adam Smith; great-grandchildren, Lainey Stille, Huxton Stille; sisters. Mary (Jerry) Collins, Barbara McIntyre.
A visitation was held at Amos Family Funeral Home on from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.