Gorrell, Shirley 1928-2023

OLATHE, Kan. Shirley Gorrell, 94, of Olathe, died on Jan. 20, 2023, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Home, Belton, Missouri.
She was born July 1, 1928, in Atchison, a daughter of Thomas H. and Blanche (Higley) Gorrell.
Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Atchison High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee and a Masters degree in School Psychology from Gallaudet College in Washington, D.C. Shirley spent her early working years as a typesetter for the Kansas City Star and then went on to work at the Kansas School for the Deaf as a school psychologist, after receiving her Masters degree.
Shirley spent many years advocating for and working with the deaf community. She would visit deaf residents in nursing homes and volunteered to drive others to appointments or to events for the deaf. Shirley also advocated for homeless animals and served as a volunteer at local animal shelters.
Shirley developed a love of photography and videography. She loved to travel and was able to explore Israel and Hawaii, to name just two. She used her photography skills on her trips and would share photos and slides with family and friends. She also used her skills to take pictures of the shelter animals for posting on the shelters website, always in hopes of helping the animal find their forever homes.
Shirley was preceded in death by parents, Thomas H Gorrell, Jr. and Blanche Gorrell.
She is survived by: her sister, Marilyn Shephard; nephew, Larry Shephard (Rhonda); nieces, Joan Edelbaum (Alan) and Susan Lockard (Mark); many great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear friends, Chris and Virginia Brodie and their sons, Jess and Josh.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
