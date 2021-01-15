Goodpasture, Sharon 1957-2021

TRIMBLE, Mo. On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Sharon Rose Goodpasture, 63, formally of Atchison, Kansas, passed away with her loving family by her side.
Sharon was born on Aug. 21, 1957, in Atchison, to James Ferris and Donna Barker.
Sharon attended schools in Huron, Kansas, and Atchison. Her kind heart and love for people, lead her to work in the service industry, helping customers and residents. She worked in various locations including, K.C. Airport, managed Texaco of Atchison, supervised the kitchen at Sac n Fox casino, and before retiring, she work at Smithville Living Center.
Sharon married the love of her life, John Goodpasture on Sept. 16, 1974. During their marriage they raised five children together and helped in raising a granddaughter, Amanda Valliant.
Sharon had a very close relationship with the Lord. She enjoyed attending church and reading her bible. She loved to study scripture and pray with her grandson Christopher.
Some of Sharons hobbies included restoring furniture, gardening cooking, and baking. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband John, and their family.
Sharon was a friend to everyone. Her soft, kind soul and her sweet welcoming smile left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Sharon is survived by her husband, John Goodpasture; daughters, Christy Goodpasture (Larry Koitila), Linda (Chris) Hodge, Trudy Goodpasture (Chase Tillson); sons, John Jr., and Frank Goodpasture.
17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Cindy (Cecil) Coffee, Debbie Ferris, Summer Lane; brothers, Earl (Sylvia) Smith, Eddie Ferris, Roger (Marsha) Ferris. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Amy Goodpasture; sisters-in-law, Lola Earl, Donna (Jim) Wood, Linda Ballard, Marilyn Chatman; and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by a daughter, Melisha; grandson, Jeremy; her mother, Donna Lane; her father, James Ferris; brothers, Donnie and Bobby Ferris; sister, Lisa Ferris; father-in-law, Jesse Goodpasture; and two sisters-in-law, Lois Thompson and Carol Martin.
Sharon loved life and loved people. She requested not to have a funeral, but instead she wants her family and friends to get together to celebrate her life. Her family plans to hold this day of remembrance on June 12, 2021, and will send out details at a later date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
