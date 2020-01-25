Goodpasture, Douglas W. 1951-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Douglas Wayne Goodpasture, 68, Atchison, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Doug was born July 25, 1951, in Atchison, the son of Donald and Freda (McCorkle) Goodpasture.
He worked at the Atchison Hospital for almost 43 years, as a dietary clerk.
Doug was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary.
He enjoyed crafts, decorating, baking cookies, gardening, especially Geraniums, and shopping.
Doug is survived by: two brothers, Dave and Linda Goodpasture, Atchison, and Tom and Sujuan Goodpasture, Liberty, Missouri; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to: Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund or Dream Fund III, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
