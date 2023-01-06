LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Charlene Mae (Tomlinson) Goodman, Leavenworth, passed away peacefully after an illness on Dec. 31, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior.
Charlene was born April 11, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Charles and Beatrice Tomlinson.
Charlene grew up in Rushville, Missouri, attending DeKalb High School. After graduation, she met Carl Ernest Goodman and they were married on Sept. 9, 1967. To this marriage one son, Christopher Goodman was born. They were married for 52 years, making Leavenworth their home until Carl passed in 2020.
Throughout her life, Charlene did housekeeping, babysitting and in home care for the elderly. She spent her later years caring for her beloved husband through his health issues. She was active in womens groups at Rock of Ages Church in Leavenworth. She loved Jesus, her family and listening to her favorite Neil Diamond.
She is survived by: son and daugher-in-law, Christopher and Karen Goodman, Norfolk, Nebraska; grandson, Charles (Jessica) Goodman, Omaha, Nebraska; sisters, Louise Jones, Leavenworth, Barbara (Ronald) Underwood, Bellevue, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Phyliss Hamilton, Kansas City, Kansas; cousin, Terrie Goodpasture, Atchison; nephew, Drew Tomlinson, Virginia Beach, Virginia; and nieces, Angela Demencious, Leavenworth, Kansas and Rhonda Underwood, Bellevue, Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, at Rock of Ages Church in Leavenworth. As published in the Atchison Globe.
