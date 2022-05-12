Catherine J. Cathy (Regan) Gonzales, age 51, of Atchison, died May 7, 2022.
She was born on June 23, 1970, the youngest daughter of the late Vincent and Phyllis (Brull) Regan.
She graduated from Atchison High School and attended Highland Community College, where she played basketball.
Cathy was a CNA and served as a caretaker for numerous individuals.
Cathy was currently employed at Shell Convenient Store as a cashier.
Anyone who met Cathy was welcomed with love and warmth. This came in the form of either a pep talk, hug, joke or an amazing meal. She was a devoted sports fan with a memorable loud voice that was always heard. Cathy was a generous and caring person. Family was always the most important thing in her life.
Cathy married Michael Dougherty and they later divorced. To this union, two sons were born, Tony Dougherty of Kansas City, Missouri and Colin Dougherty of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Cathy and Gregory Gonzales were united in marriage on July 30, 2014, he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a daughter, Brianne Campana of Northern California; three granddaughters: Jazmine, Aurora and Bella; stepdaughter, Shayna (Bryant) Evans; and stepson, Skyler (Daniela) Gonzales, all of Shawnee, Kansas; her mother-in-law, Betty Gonzales, Atchison; and brother-in-law, J. D. Gonzales, Atchison; five brothers: Timothy (Sue) of Waterloo, Nebraska, Patrick (Amy) of Atchison Philip (Megan) of St. Joseph, Daniel (Tricia) of Atchison, Matthew (Sarah) of Atchison; two sisters, Terri (Bruno) Zioerjen of Beverly Hills, Florida and Karen (Jerry) Blunt of Atchison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Tony; and former husband, Neal Smith.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment to be designated as a scholarship or to St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom funeral care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
