Dr. Liborio R. Gomez
19412019
ATCHISON, Kan. Dr. Liborio Ramiro Lee Gomez, PhD, age 78, passed away peacefully in his home, in Atchison, on Nov. 21, 2019.
Lee was born on March 11, 1941, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize, the son of Hilberto and Hilaria Gomez.
He graduated from St. Johns College, in Belize City, before receiving a four-year scholarship to attend St. Benedicts College, in Atchison. After completing his bachelors degree, he attended St. Louis University to attain his masters degree and his Ph. D. in Spanish.
Lee became a United States citizen in Feb. of 1993, after passing the Naturalization Test.
Lee and Angelina Therese Angie Gonzales, were united in Holy Matrimony, on June 14, 1969, at St. Josephs Church, in Atchison, and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer.
Lee made his home in Atchison, and was employed at Benedictine College as a professor emeritus of modern foreign and classical languages for 42 years.
He and Angie have taken tickets, for over 40 years, at the Benedictine sporting events including: football, soccer and basketball.
Every summer, Lee would visit family in Belize, where he spent his free time fishing and reading, mostly studying historical culture and Spanish Golden Age literature.
He was an exceptional cook and was able to learn how to make different meals from different cultures.
Music was important to Lee, and he self-taught himself to play the keyboard and guitar.
He not only enjoyed watching sports, but was active playing soccer, tennis and racquetball; he could beat just about anyone at racquetball, even as he got older!
He is survived by: his wife, Angie Gomez, of the couples home, in Atchison; two sons, Mariano (Jamie) Gomez and Marcelo (Leticia) Gomez; eight grandchildren: Maya, Isabella, Alejandro, Diego, Eliana, Gabriella, Javier and Miguel; a brother, Gilberto Gomez; and three sisters: Bertha Graniel, Edna Marin and Ligia Nunez.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at St. Josephs Church, with Rev. Jeremy Heppler as celebrant.
Interment will follow, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with visitation to follow until 7:30 p.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Mexican Sisters, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Memories of Lee, and condolences, may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.