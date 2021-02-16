Goehner, Roxana L. 1942-2021

Roxana Lee Goehner, 78, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, unexpectedly at her residence.
Funeral services for Roxana will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb.18, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Pastor Stephan Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of condolence for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. Those attending the services are being asked to wear mask and keep social distancing.
Roxana was born April 16, 1942, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Melton and Jewell Maurine (Neal) Holland. Roxana and Harold Mike Goehner were married June 29, 1962, in Weston, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 3, 2000.
Roxana was a wife, mother and homemaker to her husband and three children. She was a devoted mother who always encouraged her children in their endeavors. She treasured the time spent with her family. She enjoyed watching birds, telling stories, raising flowers, dancing and crocheting. She was a dedicated woman who took pride in the details of her home and everyday life. Throughout her life she placed her trust and faith in God.
Roxana is survived by her sons, Todd (Kathy) Goehner and Mark Goehner (Rebecca Ballinger), Atchison; a daughter, Laura (Enrique) Goehner Mornel, Atchison; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband. As published in the Atchison Globe.
