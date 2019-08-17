Roy Mark Godding
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Mark Godding passed away at age 60, unexpectedly on August 14, 2019, in Leavenworth.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at in the chapel of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with funeral expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home.
He was born Dec. 16, 1958, to Roy Edward Godding and Myrtle Ruth Wynkoop Godding in Atchison.
He spent the last 22 years with the love of his life Karen Carroll. She survives at the home.
As a young boy, Mark was very gifted. He worked beside his father and Uncle Walter at the Apco Gas Stations.
At age 13 he was in the car accident that claimed his father. Mark had the entire left side of his body crushed and was in a coma. He always said that he saw Dad talking to God. Dad asked God to take his life and spare Marks. When he came out of the coma, he already knew that dad was gone. As everyone knew, that changed his personality, but he aged gracefully and had a different outlook on life.
He was a hard worker and did not know a stranger. He always kept a good outlook on life even though he did not always get treated fairly. All he wanted was to be accepted and loved.
Mark married Pam Watowa in 1979, and one son, Roy Eugene Godding was born from that union. They divorced when Gene was about three years old.
He enjoyed driving around and working on cars. Mark did odd jobs for many people as he truly enjoyed helping others. He had a love for his pets and a great sense of humor.
Besides Karen, he is survived by: Gene Godding, Gardner, Kansas; Peggy (Mark) Godding Wheeler, Leavenworth, Kansas; Patricia (Oscar) Godding Giles, Atchison; Elizabeth Godding Willis, Kansas City, Kansas; Carrie (Andy) Godding Taylor, Lansing, Kansas; a sister-in-law, Stacy (Brian) McCaughey; father-in-law, Don Carroll; brother-in-law, John Carroll; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a mother-in-law, Jill Carroll; sister-in-law, Sharon G. Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Charles D. Yarbour. As published in the Atchison Globe.
