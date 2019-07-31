Joseph Glissman
TUCUMSEH, Neb. Joseph Bernard Glissman, 80, Tecumseh, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church In Valley Falls, Kansas.
Burial will follow at the parish cemetery with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 V.F.W. A Chalice Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the church, followed by the Rosary and then a visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls Athletic Association and sent c/o Mercer Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, Kansas 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
