Daniel Dan Glennon, 63, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He would encourage his friends and family to follow all preventive measures for cancer.
Con-Celebrated Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedicts Abbey Church with Rev. Luke Turner, OSB as principal celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. Parish rosary will be recited on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m. at the St. Benedicts Abbey Church with visitation to follow until 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedicts Abbey, St. Benedict Parish, AES Charlie Fund or Maur Hill-Mt. Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Dan was born, July 14, 1958, to Louis and Stella Glennon. He was a proud life-time resident of Atchison.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Carly, Lawrence, Kansas; siblings, Chris Glennon, Pensacola, Florida, Catherine Glennon, Kansas City, Missouri, Ken Glennon (Katie), Topeka, Kansas, and Steve Glennon, Washington, Kansas; nephews, Christopher (Sheri) Glennon, Kevin Glennon, Sam Glennon (Bri), Nathan (Ashley) Dame, Nicholas Dame, Bryce Agnes (Abbie); and nieces, Chloe and Cara Hays. His daughter, Carly, was the light of his life.
Dan graduated from Maur Hill in 1976 and treasured the friendships he maintained with his classmates. After a year selling insurance, he joined his father at Town and Country Tire Supply working side-by-side with him until Louie retired in 1993. He then took over the business, priding himself on providing quality products and services, and the relationships made with customers who became friends. Despite the challenges of advanced cancer, he ran the shop until the end of July.
Dan loved doing things with his family and friends, golf, playing cards and sports. He particularly enjoyed Benedictine College football and basketball, KU basketball, and Chiefs football (the exception being the NBA). He took pride in maintaining his home, yard, and vehicles. He valued his friends, and was loyal and trustworthy. The texts, calls, cards and many acts of kindness shared with Dan and his family have been humbling in their depth and magnitude. He would drop everything to be of service to his customers and friends. He was often called to help assemble something, move an item, trap a bat, or give advice. The round tables held in his yard during his illness consisted of lots of laughs. He enjoyed an occasional bourbon and water, craft beer, and a good cigar.
Dans deep Catholic faith sustained him. He never complained and was an example of strength, determination, courage and grace. He never asked, Why me, but forged ahead with life. He spent two months traveling back and forth to the National Cancer Institute to participate in a clinical trial, that although not successful for him, may provide hope to others. His respectful manner and gratitude towards every health care worker he encountered along the way, was another example of his unselfishness.
He would want us all to continue to be kind, live a life of service, work hard at whatever your lifes calling is, and take advantage of every opportunity to enjoy the blessings we are given.
Gruber As published in the Atchison Globe.
