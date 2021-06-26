Gilyard, Ronald O. 1936-2021

Ronald passed away peacefully with his beloved family by his side on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 85.
Ronald was born May 18, 1936, to Thoulow and Doris (Hohlen) Gilyard in Palmer Township.
He married Lavonne Duflo on Feb. 3, 1954, and they raised a family and shared a full life together, recently celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary. Ronald and Lavonne were truly soulmates, and their devotion to each other continued, until Ronald drew his final breath.
Ronald worked in the grain industry for a large portion of his life, starting at age 14 at Continental Grain in Savage, Minnesota. He then moved to Kansas, where he continued his career until the late 1980s.
Ron and Lavonne then returned to Minnesota to semi-retire and manage a private club on Lake Miltona, for the next 20 years.
He was a pilot and owned several airplanes during his life. He and Lavonne managed the Amelia Earhart Airport in Atchison, for many years. Flying his airplane brought Ronnie so much joy. Even in the final weeks of his life, he talked to his kids of how he dreamed about flying again. He now has his wings, and is with his Lord and Savior.
Ronald loved fishing and hunting. He taught all of his children and eventually, his grandchildren, how to fish at a young age. He was always so patient with each of them, baiting, taking fish off hooks and dodging the poles, as each learned to cast. He passed on his love for fishing, love of flying, and hunting to each of his children and grandchildren.
He had a remarkable sense of humor. He made life fun, full of adventure, and he created tons of wonderful memories with those that were blessed to share his life. He was a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He is loved and will be missed so much!
He is preceded in death by: parents, Thoulow Gilyard and Dorothy (Oscar) Larson; sisters, Elaine (Ernest) Erickson and Verna (Glen) Wipper; infant brother; nephews: Greg Wipper, Roger Erickson, Alan Erickson and Russell Breitung; sister-in-law, Dixie Myers; and brothers-in-law, Donald Breitung and Frayne Duflo.
Ronald is survived by: his wife, Lavonne: his four children: Cheryl Fernholz (Ed) of Stockholm, Wisconsin, Barbara Beaman (Kelly) of Henning, Minnesota, Dale Gilyard (Sandy) of Westport, South Dakota, and Wanda Gilyard of Palmer, Minnesota; and grandchildren: Joshua, Jayna, Kyle, Thoulow, Marissa and Rebecca; and 10 great-grandchildren. As published in the Atchison Globe.
