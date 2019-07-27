Charles N. Gilliland
Charles Chuck Gilliland, 72, Atchison, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Chuck was born May 17, 1947 in Sutter Creek, California the son of Charles W. and Inez (Stensrud) Gilliland.
He moved with his family as a small child to Atchison, and attended elementary school and Atchison High School.
Chuck was employed with Atchison Casting Corporation as a welder and crane operator retiring in 2007 after twenty five years of service.
Chuck enjoyed restoring classic automobiles and was known for his mechanical abilities working on cars.
Survivors include: a daughter, Tami (Tyler) Justice, St. Joseph; three sons, Robert Gilliland, Atchison, KS; Micheal Gilliland, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Charlie Gilliland, III, Troy, Kansas; six grandchildren, Dusty Rush, Dillon Rush, Alexis Ozment, Hailey Gilliland, Sabrina Justice, Kali Justice; and a great- granddaughter, Kadence Rush.
Also surviving are many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: and two sisters, Josephine Gilliland and Shirley Lewis. As published in the Atchison Globe.
