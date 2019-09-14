Giller, Lt. Col. Paul H. 1931-2019

COWETA, Okla. Lt. Col. Paul Harris Giller, 88, of Coweta, departed this life on Wednesday , Sept. 4, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Paul was born on July 19, 1931, in St. Joseph, the son of Roy and Edith (Harris) Giller.
He graduated from Maur Hill High School in 1949, Atchison, Kansas.
He then attended Benedictine College, in Atchison, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in business administration and a minor in philosophy and education.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
Paul enlisted in the Army on Sept. 23, 1955, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, in 1988, after serving a total of 28 years.
He worked in Germany, from 1960 to 1970, in the intelligence department for the US Government.
Paul worked for the Department of Labor, in New Orleans, Louisiana, for two years, and transferred to Little Rock, Arkansas, where he retired as a compliance officer.
He also worked at Ace Hardware, in Maumelle, Arkansas, as head security officer, from 1984 to 1994.
He enjoyed hunting and collecting antiques.
Paul is survived by: two sons, Roy Giller and wife, Beatriz, of Coweta, and Paul Giller, of Coweta; one brother, Roderic Giller, of Atchison; one sister, Kathy Coots, and husband Terry, of Atchison; two grandchildren, Roylie Giller and Ashley Giller; ex-wife, Barbara Kuehner; numerous nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by: his parents, Roy and Edith Giller; two brothers, Jimmy Giller and Larry Giller; and one sister, Mary Haney.
There was a funeral service held, with full military honors, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. As published in the Atchison Globe.
