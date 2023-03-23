Gigstad, Patricia L. 1951-2023

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Patricia L. Gigstad, 72, of Nortonville, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Jeff Cochran officiating.
Burial will follow in the Nortonville Cemetery, Nortonville.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jefferson County Humane Society or the Honor Flight Network of Kansas City and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family maybe left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Patricia was born on Feb. 14, 1951, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of George O. and Leona M. (Windscheffel) Gigstad. She was in the first graduating class of Jefferson County North High School in 1969. She earned her RN degree from Stormont Vail School of Nursing, Topeka, Kansas in 1972. Pat worked her entire nursing career at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Leavenworth, where she worked in the Operating Room.
Patty was an avid reader with a huge library of books, loved traveling, learning about history and genealogy, spending time with her dogs and the extended family she loved so much. Patty was known for her compassion for others and was often called for medical advice or to help someone who was ill, and she never declined. She was the expert on all things Gigstad, and was the architect of the Centennial held on the farm her grandparents homesteaded in 1920. She loved JCN sports when her nephew George was playing and KSU sports. Patty had a quick wit and a distinct laugh that will be sorely missed.
Survivors include a sister, Katherine Gigstad, Platte City, Missouri; and a brother, Dwight (Shawn) Gigstad, Nortonville; and a nephew, George Gigstad, Nortonville.
Her parents preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
