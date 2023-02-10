EVEREST, Kan. Charlotte Ann Gigstad, 81 of rural Everest, died Monday Feb. 6, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Charlotte was born July 23, 1941, at the Atchison Hospital. She was the oldest of three children belonging to Albert and Mildred (Buttron) Nolting of Nortonville, Kansas. She attended Washington #36 Elementary School through the eighth grade and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1959. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1966.

