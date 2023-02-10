EVEREST, Kan. Charlotte Ann Gigstad, 81 of rural Everest, died Monday Feb. 6, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Charlotte was born July 23, 1941, at the Atchison Hospital. She was the oldest of three children belonging to Albert and Mildred (Buttron) Nolting of Nortonville, Kansas. She attended Washington #36 Elementary School through the eighth grade and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1959. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1966.
Charlotte was united in matrimony to Malcolm Gigstad at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison on Aug. 22, 1964.
Charlottes first job was with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Atchison, then in Topeka, Kansas in 1960. Charlotte left her job with Southwestern Bell to attend Kansas State University in 1962, graduating in 1966. She began her storied teaching career in 1966 in Muscotah, Kansas. She later began teaching for USD 430 in Everest, then moved to the Elementary School in Horton until retirement in May 2005.
Charlottes love for her family was immeasurable. She cherished her grandchildren and her greatest delight was watching them grow. She brought tranquility, compassion and unconditional love to all she met.
Charlotte was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving as flower coordinator for many years and as a member of the bell choir. She was also a 47-year member of PEO (President 2008 2010) and a 50-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Charlotte is survived by: her husband, Malcolm Gigstad of the couples home; two sons, Scott (Jessica) Gigstad of rural Everest, Shane (Kelly) Gigstad of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Sarah (Bob) Scholz St. Charles, Missouri; brother, Melvin (Emily) Nolting of rural Nortonville, Kansas; and six grandchildren: Chase, Kiefer, Liesel, Oliver, Cal and Silas.
She is preceded in death by her father, Albert Nolting (2003) and mother, Mildred Nolting (2006).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church north of Everest.
The family will greet friends on Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary.
Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Gifts may be made out to the Charlotte Gigstad Memorial Fund, to be designated later.
