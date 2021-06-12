HURON, Kan. Karl Duane Gfeller, age 88, of Huron, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Karl was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Chapman, Kansas, the son of Louis K. and Ida E. (Debenham) Gfeller. He attended schools in Chapman and graduated from Chapman High School.
He and Yasu A. Watanabe were united in marriage on July 17, 1965, in Abilene, Kansas. Yasu preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2006.
Karl was a farmer his entire life in the Chapman area. He also was a miller at the Abilene Flour Mill, until he moved to Atchison, where he helped build Lincoln Grain; he was employed there until his retirement.
He was a great storyteller, enjoyed attending auctions and collecting antique farm equipment. He attended the Kansas and Missouri State Fairs, nearly every year. He loved his family and most of all, his grandchildren.
Survivors include: his daughters, Sue Ann Bell (Vern), Joan Padgett (Dan); four grandchildren: Timothy (Stacey) Bell, Jeffrey (Sarah) Bell, Preston (Amanda) Padgett, Paige Padgett; and six great- grandchildren: McKenzi, Skylar, Landen, Abraham, Theodore and Augustus Bell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Gfeller, and his sisters, Elmerta Wilson and Linda Paulson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Visitation will follow the service, until 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NEK Hospice or Lancaster United Methodist Church and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, with whom care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
