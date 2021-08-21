Martin J. Gering, 104, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Atchison Senior Village.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Benedict Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. A parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited on Friday at 10 a.m. and visitation with the family will follow until 11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or St. Patricks Knights of Columbus Council #818 and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Martin was born Nov. 11, 1916, in Beloit, Kansas, the son of Louis P. and Catherine (Draden) Gering. He attended school in Beloit before moving to the Atchison area.
He and Geraldine Weber were united in marriage on June 20, 1945, at St. Patricks Church. Mrs. Gering preceded him in death on Feb. 9, 2007.
In his early years Martin worked as a farm hand at the St. Benedicts College Farm. He then continued farming on his own farm for most of his life. He enjoyed reminiscing old stories and telling jokes.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish attending St. Patricks Church most of his adult life and was a former member of Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include a son, Martin F. (Carleen) Gering, Atchison; two daughters, Mary (Kenneth) Urban, Atchison, Patty (Johnny) Ralston, Atchison; five grandchildren, Chris Urban, Jeff Urban, William Ralston, Joshua Ralston, Jessica Ralston; a great-grandson, Samuel Ralston, two step-grandchildren, Kristie Bradford, Dan Hayslett; two step-great grandchildren, Christian Bradford and Danni Mae Hayslett.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Edwin Gering; seven brothers, Roy Gering, Pete Gering, Nick Gering, Frank Gering, Joe Gering, Jim Gering, George Gering; two sisters, Gertrude Stec and Sr. Mary Stanislaus. As published in the Atchison Globe.
