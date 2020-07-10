Gerdes, Letah M. 1968-2020

Letah M. Gerdes, 51, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday July 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Letah was born November 26, 1968, in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Max and Norma (Harvey) Blasing. She attended Atchison Public Schools.
Letah was employed with Atchison Hospital serving in housekeeping. She was formerly employed with St. Benedict Abbey in the dietary department.
In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, music and especially enjoyed her time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her companion, Bruce Kimmi, Atchison; two daughters, Kelsey (Justin Fryman) Kimmi, Atchison, Christina (Fernando Marcano) Gerdes, Atchison; three brothers, Kevin (Darlene) Blasing, Atchison, Keith Blasing, Manhattan, Kansas, Kurt Blasing, Manhattan; three sisters, Carolyn (Bill) Hall, Gower, Missouri, Karen (Steve) Bartlett, Camden Point, Missouri, and Kim Blasing, Manhattan; and five grandchildren, Carolyn Fryman, Madalynn Fryman, Brooklynn Fryman, Connor Marcano, and Skilynn Fryman.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
