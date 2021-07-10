George, Hester

Hester George
Lifes Celebration for Hester George from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 24, 2021, located at Jackson Park, the Gazebo.
We will be gathering to share stories of our favorite memories, our stories to laugh, to cry, and remember a wonderful person, who is greatly missed.
Would you please bring lawn chairs? As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Hester George as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.