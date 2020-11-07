Hester L. George, 85, Atchison, Kansas, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Campbell Chapel A.M. E. Church and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom final care has been entrusted. A Celebration of Life service will be held in Hesters memory in June of 2021.
Hester was born June 20, 1935, in Cleveland, Arkansas, the daughter of Jessie Ashford and Leo Salsberry.
Hester and Edwin L. Skip George were united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1955, in Atchison. Mr. George preceded her in death in 1997.
Hester was a long and faithful member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. church in Atchison, where she served on several boards of the church including the Usher Board, Steward Board, Financial board and Missionary Board and a member of the church choir.
Hester is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Rice, Chicago, Illinois, Norma Jean Wallingford, Atchison; two sons, Jeff (Michelle) George, Tampa, Florida, Doyle George, Atchison; four sisters, Alma Ross, Blue Springs, Missouri, Edna (Bud) Thornton, Casper, Wyoming, Clementine Ross, Casper, LaShelle (Harold) Gentry, Frasno, Texas; four brothers, Robert Bobby (Libby) Ross, Atchison, John Junebug Ross, Atchison, Donnie (Katy) Ross, Blue Springs, Dennis (Denise) Ross, Hobbs, New Mexico; 12 grandchildren, Kathryn, Alecia, Jeffrey Jr., Brandon, Edwin Michael, Andrea, Amanda, Caleb, Jeffrey Michael, Kristen and Aaron; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Her soul sister, Laura (Jim) Kahl, Atchison; and daughters, Laurie Kiki (Dewitte) Briggs, Reseda, California, Kristy Urman, Olathe, Kansas, Katy (Jeff) Yocom, Louisville, Kentucky, Kassie Fedrick, Lancaster, Kansas; and grandchildren, Nick, Alaina, Brady and Lauren.
She had a host of friends in the community of Atchison, especially her neighbors. As published in the Atchison Globe.
