Genail, William J. 1981-2022

William Joseph Genail, 41, of Atchison, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at home. He was born June 17, 1981, in Atchison, to William and Anelle (Washburn) Genail.
He is survived by: his parents; three daughters: Molly Jo, Holley Jo and Hydie Jo Genail; three siblingsL Lewis (Sheri) and David (Angie) Genail and Brandi Bogner; several nieces and nephews.
Billy loved working on his cars and bikes; he spent many years restoring a 1971 Chevelle that he bought in high school. He enjoyed going to auctions, collecting antiques, grilling steaks and doing custom woodworking for his girls. He also enjoyed fishing with his nephew and god son, Kyle Bogner. Billy will live on forever in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and James Washburn and William and Cora Genail and a brother-in-law, Paul Bogner.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Mt. Muncie Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the funeral home for funeral expenses. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.