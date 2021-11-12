Genail, Cora L. 1918-2021

Cora L. Genail, 103, of Atchison, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Gran Villa nursing home, Atchison.
Cora was born Oct. 12, 1918, the daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth (Vogel) Bierbaum.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1936.
Cora had worked in the ship yards when they lived in Portland, Oregon and then Wilsons Poultry in Atchison and was a clerk for Kresgie Variety Store for 22 years, as well a homemaker.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, a charter member of the Priscilla Guild and LWML.
She enjoyed bowling, sewing quilt tops, having made over two thousand of them, and Royals baseball.
Cora married William D. Genail on June 28, 1938, in Troy, Kansas; he preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 1987.
Survivors include: three daughters: Sandra Green, Atchison, Marsha and Edward Durkin, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Vicky and William Godding, Kingston, Oklahoma; three sons: Bill and Anelle Genail, Atchison, Gary and Linda Genail, Atchison, Larry Genail, Atchison; 13 grandchildren: 23 great- grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded by: her parents; two sons, Dwayne and Wayne Genail; two brothers, Frederick and Carl (twin of Cora) Bierbaum; three sisters: Magdalene Stubinger, Edna Cecil and Marie Shepherd; and a son-in-law, Gene A. Green.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Sponsor Plan and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
