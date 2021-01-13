Gellings, Marlene R. 1936-2021

Marlene Rosalia Gellings, 84, of Atchison, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital, Atchison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Benedicts Church with Fr. Jeremy Heppler, OSB and Fr. Luke Turner, OSB as Co-Celebrants. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. Parish Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, with a Nightingale Service to follow at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Visitation will follow these services until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedicts Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Marlene was born on Nov. 12, 1936, in Atchison, the daughter of George M. and Mary Rose (Zeit) Durst. She graduated from the Mt. St. Scholastica Academy in 1954 and earned her Registered Nurse Degree from St. Marys School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri. Marlene worked as a nurse for many years at Valley Hope, Atchison. She was an active member of the St. Benedicts Church, member of the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, Zonta Club, AWOGS (Atchison Women of Good Stock), the Bridge Club, and served on the Achievement Services Board of Directors.
Marlene enjoyed playing golf, cooking, baking, gardening and traveling. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was married to Edward Gellings on Sept. 28, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church, Atchison. Mr. Gellings preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2019.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Gellings, Lenexa, Kansas, Rick Gellings, Phoenix, Arizona, and Mark (Violet) Gellings, Shawnee, Kansas; three daughters, Kathy Gellings, Overland Park, Kansas, Diann (Jerry) Sandridge, Kansas City, Missouri, and Lisa Gellings, Atchison; a brother, Darrell Durst, Independence, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Her parents, and husband preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
