Gauntt, Diana 1947-2023

Diana L. Gauntt, 75, of Atchison, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023.
Diana was born in Dighton, Kansas on Dec. 5, 1947, to Bill and Donna Dutoit. Diana graduated from Dighton High School.
Diana L. Gauntt, 75, of Atchison, passed away on Jan. 8, 2023.
Diana was born in Dighton, Kansas on Dec. 5, 1947, to Bill and Donna Dutoit. Diana graduated from Dighton High School.
On June 2, 1973, Diana was married to Virgil Gauntt in Dighton, Kansas. They made their home in Junction City, Kansas, where Diana lived for 47 years. They had two children, Bryan Gauntt and Rachel Gauntt Weaver.
Diana retired in 2006 from working in Civil Service in Fort Riley, Kansas. Diana loved working with computers and was very proud to work on the first networking programs in Fort Riley.
Diana moved to Atchison in 2020, to be closer to her family. She loved watching her grandchildren play baseball, soccer and helping them with their 4-H projects for the fair.
Diana was passionate about working with 4-H youth. Diana was the Geary County, Kansas 4-H rabbit leader for over 30 years. Diana also worked with rabbit project youth from all around the State of Kansas. Many of the youth she worked with won state and national awards. Diana served on many rabbit projects on state and national committees. Diana was active on many other committees in Geary county, including the Extension Council and Executive Board, and the 4-H/ Senior Citizen building committee. She was also on the State Extension Advisory Council.
Diana was a member of the Junction City First Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member serving as an Elder and Deacon. When she moved to Atchison, she attend the First Presbyterian Church of Atchison, with her family. Dianas church family was very important to her.
Diana is proceeded in death by her husband Virgil Gauntt and her parents, Bill and Donna Dutoit.
She is survived by: her son, Bryan (Dora) Gauntt of Manhattan, Kansas; her daughter, Rachel (Aaron) Weaver of Atchison; one brother, Brent (Carolyn) Dutoit of Dighton, Kansas; two granddaughters, Megan (Rebekah) Gauntt, Kelly (Raylon) Maxwell; four grandsons: Tim (Emily) Gauntt, Connor Weaver, Noah Weaver and Mason Weaver. Diana also has several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City at 113 W. 5th St, Junction City, Kansas 66441.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be made to Geary County 4-H, 119 E 9th St, Junction City, KS 66441. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.