Gates, David W. 1943-2023

WINCHESTER, Kan. David William Gates, age 79, of Winchester, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home with his wife and son by his side. He was born March 7, 1943, in Leavenworth, Kansas, at St. Johns Hospital, the son of Michael and Emma (Zelfer) Gates, of Winchester.
On April 16, 1966, David married Donna Teel at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kansas. David and Donna had their one son, Donald Gates, in 1977.
David graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in Atchison, Kansas, in 1960. He was a farmer for his entire life. He also worked to install Fire Sprinklers for Century Fire Sprinklers for over 40 years. Even after retirement, David continued to work the family farm. He enjoyed tractor pulls, farm auctions, NASCAR and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; mother and father-in-law, Donald and Gwynetha Teel; two brothers-in-law, Clarence Ruhlman and Larry Giller; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Teel.
David is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Donald, Shawnee, Kansas; sisters, MaryMargret Ruhlman, Prairie Village, Kansas, and Virginia Giller, Manhattan, Kansas; brother, Leslie Gates; sister-in-law, Barbara Gates, Easton, Kansas; brother-in-law, Darrell Teel and wife, Patsy, Pattonsburg, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Janet Teel, Stanberry, Missouri, and JoAnn Anderson, Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Jefferson County Hospice, family, and friends for all their support.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Lawrence Church, Easton, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial began at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the church. Burial followed at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Jefferson County Hospice, St. Lawrence Church or St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Arrangements in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
