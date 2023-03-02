Gates, David W. 1943-2023

WINCHESTER, Kan. David William Gates, age 79, of Winchester, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at his home with his wife and son by his side. He was born March 7, 1943, in Leavenworth, Kansas, at St. Johns Hospital, the son of Michael and Emma (Zelfer) Gates, of Winchester.

On April 16, 1966, David married Donna Teel at St. Lawrence Church in Easton, Kansas. David and Donna had their one son, Donald Gates, in 1977.

