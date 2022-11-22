Gast Sr., Vincent A. 1941-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Vincent A. Gast, Sr., 81, of Valley Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas.
He was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Leavenworth, the son of Francis J. Gast, Sr. and Mary E. (Kimmet) Gast.
Vincent graduated from Jarbalo High School in 1959. He lived in the Valley Falls community since 1974, working as a Plasterer at Bob Florence Contractors, Inc. and Carpenter for Kansas Building Trades, both in Topeka. He was a farmer and stockman on his family farm for most of his life.
Vincent enjoyed farm sales and farm auctions. He would purchase and refurbish John Deere Tractors and other farm equipment.
He was a member of the St. Marys Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Topeka Carpenters Local 1445.
He married Kathryn Joann Kathy Heintzelman on April 15, 1961, in Leavenworth, Kansas. They celebrated over 61 years of marriage before Kathys passing on Nov. 10, 2022.
He was also preceded in death by: his parents, Francis and Mary Gast; three sisters, Elizabeth J. Mercier, Henrietta G. Bradley and Clara B. Darrow; and two brothers, Francis J. Gast, Jr. and Stephen S. Gast, Sr.
Survivors include: his nine children: Judith Lorenzo (John) of Winchester, Kansas, Vincent Gast, Jr. (Buddy) of Lawrence, Kansas, Bethany Gerety of Topeka, John Gast (Amy) of Valley Falls, Susan Stapleton of Valley Falls, Amy Horton (Bryan Johnson) of Olathe, Kansas, Karen Hansen of Olathe, Marla Hammer (Justin) of Sublette, Kansas, and Matthew Gast of Lawrence; four sisters, Cecelia E. Wilmes of Maryville, Missouri, Christina M. Asbury-Thompson of Olathe, Freda A. Meier of Lincoln, Nebraska and Lucy J. White of Gatesville, Texas; five brothers: Bernard A. Gast of Burlington Junction, Missouri, Herman A. Gast of Leavenworth, Alfred L. Gast of Leavenworth, Harry M. Gast of Basehor, Kansas and Louis M. Gast of Gatesville, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Marys Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Valley Falls.
Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, south of Boyle, Kansas. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning with visitation to follow until 11 a.m. at the church, before service time.
Memorials may be given to Mesothelioma Foundation c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
