Gast, Kathryn J. 1941-2022

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Kathryn Joann Kathy Gast, 81, of Valley Falls, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, a Midland Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas, with family by her side. She was born May 22, 1941, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of John Victor Heitntzelman, Sr. and Helen Wilhelmina (Schulele) Heintzelman.
Kathy graduated from Immaculata High School in Leavenworth, Kansas. She was a homemaker, in-home childcare, CNA and LPN.
She was a member of St. Marys Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Kathy married Vincent A. Gast Sr. on April 15, 1961, in Leavenworth. They celebrated over 61 years of marriage.
Survivors include her husband, Vincent of the home; nine children, Judith Lorenzo (John) of Winchester, Kansas, Vincent Gast Jr. (Buddy) of Lawrence, Kansas, Bethany Gerety of Topeka, Kansas, John Gast (Amy) of Valley Falls, Susan Stapleton of Valley Falls, Amy Horton (Bryan Johnson) of Olathe, Kansas, Karen Hansen of Olathe, Marla Hammer (Justin) of Sublette, Kansas, and Matthew Gast of Lawrence, Kansas; four sisters, Mary Eloise Meyer (Charles) of Scammon, Kansas, Clare Barbara Niemann (John) of Leavenworth, Margaret L. Heintzelman of Leavenworth, and Eileen A. Heintzelman of Leavenworth; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Heintzelman; and sister, Jane V. Heintzelman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Marys Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, south of Boyle, Kansas. Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m. Monday evening with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be given to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
