Gaskell, Brian K. 1978-2020

HOUSTON, Texas Brian Kirk Gaskell, 41, of Houston, passed away on June 7, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1978, in Hiawatha.
Brian grew up in Horton, Kansas; he attended Horton High School for three years, before completing his GED and diploma, as an adult.
He spent several years traveling and working.
He attended Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas for two years, before moving to Beaumont, Texas.
Brian later moved to Houston, where he has resided for the past 10 years.
Brian loved music. He was a hard worker. He enjoyed helping others, including any stranger.
He was a loyal fan of the KC Royals and KC Chiefs.
Brian was a Christian. His honest and caring personality was a true testament of his faith.
He is survived by: a daughter, Serena Gaskell of Lawrence, Kansas; his parents, Tim Gaskell of Muscotah, Kansas and Jerry and Michelle Williams of Nacogdoches; sisters, Karen (Eric) Williams of Holton, Kansas, Jane (Patrick) Sheeran of Kingwood, Texas, Amy (Jacob) Thompson of St. Marys, Georgia and Shalen Williams, of Lawrence, Kansas.
He is also survived by his grandfather, Jerry Daniels of Port Orange, Florida.
Brian had six nephews and three nieces.
He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on June 27, 2020, at the Kennekuk Cemetery near Horton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to: the Northside Twenty-four Hour Club, 87 Lyerly St. Houston, TX 77022 or to Brians daughter via the following link: www.paypal.com/pools/c/8pVABOf386?fbclid=IwAR1NRcUjYNKlZr6Mjv-YvkLa90146
As published in the Atchison Globe.
