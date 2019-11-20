ATCHISON, Kan. Rosemary J. Gary, 69, Atchison, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospice House, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rosemary was born Dec. 26, 1949, in Atchison, the daughter of Eugene Leonard and Betty Jane Griffith Gary.
She attended Atchison elementary schools and graduated from Atchison High School in 1968.
Rosemary was employed with the city of Atchison, as superintendent of the Waste Water Treatment Plant for 39 years, retiring in Dec. of 2016.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and reading.
Survivors include: three sons: Corey (Melissa) Johnston, Atchison, Ricky Johnston, St. Helen, Oregon, and James (Caitlin) Chilson, Roeland Park, Kansas; two brothers, James Gary, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Joseph Gary, Leavenworth; a sister, Kelly Baltezor, Lawrence, Kansas; a half-sister, Barbara Yumang, Wichita, Kansas; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Lonnie Johnston.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Interment will follow, in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
