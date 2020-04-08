Garrison, William L. 1947-2020

BASEHOR, Kan. William L. Bill Garrison, age 72, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully at his home on April 4, 2020, in Basehor, Kansas, due to Agent Orange-related Parkinsonism.
Bill was born on Nov. 22, 1947, in Atchison, to Harold and Dorothy (Reynolds) Garrison.
He was raised in Atchison, graduating from Atchison High School in 1966, and attended Highland Community College.
In 1967, Bill was drafted to serve in the United States Army, where he fought bravely in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 and was awarded two Purple Hearts.
In 1971, he married Jeri Jeffries, and they had two daughters, Amanda and Piper.
After the two divorced, he met and married Janet Garrison, on May 29, 1993.
Bill had several jobs in his lifetime, but most recently worked as a manufacturers representative in the hardware and home improvement industry, in the Kansas City area.
In 2004, he became involved with Run for the Wall, a cross-country motorcycle event organized to bring awareness and pay tribute to all veterans.
Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed spending time perfecting his swing on the golf course, most recently on the island of Hawaii with his sons-in-law and grandson. He was also a big fan of KU Basketball.
Bill is survived by: his loving wife, Janet, of the home; his daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Jason Drury, of Atchison, and Piper and Jason Stahl, of Valley Falls, Kansas; grandchildren: Caroline, Cameron, and Caitlin Drury, and Dakota TeBeest; a great-granddaughter, Summer Rose TeBeest; his mother, Dorothy Garrison Price, Atchison; his brother, David (Linda) Garrison, Wichita, Kansas; his sisters: Kathryn Soph, Atchison, Sarah (Doug) Bounds, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Jane McLain, Edmond, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Zoey.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Harold Garrison; his stepfather, Joseph Price; his brother, Michael Garrison; his brother-in-law, Greg McLain; and his beloved dogs, Ethel and Lucy.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is entrusted with his arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
