Garrison, William L. 1947-2020

BASEHOR, Kan. William L. Bill Garrison, age 72, formerly of Atchison, died peacefully at his home on April 4, 2020, in Basehor, Kansas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. Burial of cremated remains and military honors will follow in the Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is entrusted with his arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
