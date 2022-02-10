Garrison, Ruby E. 1923-2022

Ruby Elaine Garrison, 99, of Atchison, died at Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Atchison Senior Village in Atchison.
Ruby was born on Jan. 8, 1923, in Denton, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond and Nora (Justice) Endicott.
Ruby was a graduate of ACCHS in 1941. She helped during World War II helping to build airplanes.
She married Melvin M. Garrison on June 11, 1946, in Leavenworth, Kansas and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1983.
She was a member of United Methodist Church and socialized at Project Concern for 25 years.
In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, raising flowers and reading.
Ruby is survived by her son, John (Gwen) Garrison and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, Son Richard Garrison, Brother Harold Endicott and Sister Reva Mah.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church or to Achievement Services or American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left on the funeral home website www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
