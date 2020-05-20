On Sunday May 17, 2020, Floyd Dennis Garrett, loving husband and proud father of three daughters, passed peacefully at the age of 61.
Dennis was born April 11, 1959 to Gene and Margaret Garrett in Shawnee, Kansas. Dennis graduated from Sabetha High School in 1977 and went on to the University of Kansas. Shortly after, he returned to Sabetha to help run the family grocery store with his father and younger brother.
Dennis married his first and only love, Cheryl Leuthold, on August 17, 1980. The couple had three girls together and the family began adventures that would be remembered for a lifetime, or at least, feel like a lifetime when driving to Texas for family vacations in a cramped minivan. Dennis enjoyed excessively researching new destinations, only to teach his daughters that the best part of travel is not found in a book, but in the eyes of the people who live there.
Dennis and his family moved to Atchison, Kansas in 1990 where he opened a grocery store, embraced the loving community, and created lasting friendships. While he was generally supposed to sit in his office doing paperwork, he was most often found in the produce department snacking on avocados.
Dennis is survived by: his wife of nearly 40 years, Cheryl; his three daughters, Savannah Heironimus and husband Erik, Jillian Doeden and husband Jake, and Rachel Garrett-Smith and husband Adam; a granddaughter, Emory Twig Heironimus; his parents, Gene and Margaret Garrett; an older sister and three nieces, Lorinda Strahm, Nikki Heiman (husband Kent, three kids), Tara Ploeger (husband Jesse, two kids), Natalie Deters (husband Dennis, three kids); younger brother and family, Doug and Shannon Garrett, Olivia Garrett (two kids), Meagan Schmelzle (husband Treavor), Brendon Garrett (fiance; Sara), Reggie Garrett (and Hunter); Cheryls family, brother-in-law Dennis Leuthold and his three kids, Brad Leuthold, Haili Hoffman (husband Ryan, two kids), Kelli Keim (husband Austin, two kids), sisters-in-law Debbie Leuthold and Terry Leuthold; a special dog named Tiny, and a lime tree.
Dennis is proceeded in death by: two sets of grandparents, Floyd and Lulu Garrett and Waldo and Frieda Hunning; mother and father-in-law, Marylin and Harold Leuthold, and brother-in-law, Don Straham.
Our dad never liked using the term fighting cancer, he always felt he was more the battleground. His doctors and nurses were fighting for him. Wed like to thank and send our love to the medical teams at Mosaic Life Care and Oncology who helped give us a few more hugs and a few more moments.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with Rev. Cyd Stein with burial at Sabetha Cemetery, Sabetha, KS. Dennis will lie in state on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the community to come and sign the register book and view Dennis.
Memorials are suggested to the Atchison United Methodist Church or the Prostate Cancer Foundation and may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
To view the service please check the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Facebook page for the Live Stream event. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.