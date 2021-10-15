Sister Berlinda (Mary Martha) Gallegos, OSB, 87, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending.
Sister Berlinda was born in Antonito, Colorado, on April 19, 1934, the youngest in the family of Guzman and Carlota Gallegos. She entered the Mount community in 1954 and made her monastic profession in 1955.
Earning a bachelors degree in education from Mount St. Scholastica College, she taught primary and middle grades for 40 years in Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska. With her masters degree in special education from Adams State College in Alamosa, Colorado, she was a valued reading specialist for many of these years. After leaving classroom teaching in 1995, she cared for the elderly in their own homes. When she moved to Dooley Center, she continued her ministry to the residents there.
Sister Berlinda was preceded in death by her parents; by brothers, Amarante and Baldemar (B.T.) Gallegos; and sisters, Genara Gallegos, Stella Lopez, Guadalupe Espinoza and Hope Duran.
She is survived by her brother, Lee Gallegos, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and by nieces, nephews and her monastic family.
Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home (www.beckerdyer.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mounts web site (www.mountosb.org). As published in the Atchison Globe.
