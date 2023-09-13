Gaither, Arthur 1952-2023

TROY, Kan. Arthur Marvin Gaither, 71, of Troy, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Marvin was born on Jan. 9, 1952, to Arthur and Barbara Jean (Horner) Gaither.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas, NHRA, and the EAA. Marvin was in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1971-1975, in Yuma, Arizona. He worked on A-4 F Skyhawk jets and was ranked as a Staff Sergeant. Marvin worked several jobs, including Service Technician at Brandt, and a Diesel Technician instructor, at the Highland College Vo-Tech, in Atchison. He was also a Supervisor for Doniphan County Road and Bridge Dist. #2.
Marvin married Linda Albers, on April 1, 1972, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, in Bendena, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Charles and Virginia Albers; brothers-in-law, David Dishon, Billy Smith, Gene Shelton, Alan Tryon; and a sister-in-law, Martha Albers.
Additional survivors: brothers, Kelvin Gaither, Troy, Kansas, Loren Gaither (Connie), Wathena, Kansas, Bryan Gaither, Fulton, Missouri; sisters, Marilee Dishon, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sharon Smith Tryon, Susan Shuster and Phyllis Shelton, all of Wathena; brothers-in-law, Phillip (Sarah) Albers, Danny (Kathy) Albers, Ron Albers, Steve (Candy) Albers; 21 nieces and nephews, numerous great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Troy.
Visitation: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy from 6 to 8 p.m.
