Gaddis, Jim E. 1953-2021

Jim Edward Gaddis, 68, Atchison, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Jim was born on May 7, 1953, in Atchison, the son of Russell and Betty J. (Harvey) Gaddis, Sr.
He worked in the maintenance department for Rockwell International. Jim enjoyed watching westerns on television.
Survivors include: three sisters: Virginia Coble, Debbie Gaddis and Connie Lurquin, all of Atchison; three brothers: Russell Gaddis, Jr, Donnie Gaddis, both of Atchison and Dale Gaddis, Effingham, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents and one brother, Dave Gaddis, preceded him in death.
Graveside services and burial of his cremated remains will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
