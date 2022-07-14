Gaddis, Beverly J. 1955-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Beverly Jean Gaddis, 66, of Effingham, died July 9, 2022, at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Beverly was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Melvern, Kansas, the daughter of Jess and Ileta (Hadway) Kuykendall.
She married Dale Gaddis on May 1, 1975.
Survivors include: her husband; two daughters, Dawn Bryson and Dana Preston; five grandchildren; two sisters, Leona Steuart and Diana Gearhart.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leon and Keith Kuykendall.
Memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. July 19, 2022, at the Becker Chapel in Effingham.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the chapel.
Burial will follow memorial service at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society.
Condolences maybe left on line at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.