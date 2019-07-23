Dixie L. Gabbert
Dixie Louise Gabbert journeyed into the loving arms of the Lord Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Services include a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27 and funeral services following at 11:30.
Interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Weston.
Memorial contributions can be given to Park Hill Baptist Church.
Arrangements by: Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, Missouri
Phone: 816.386.2281.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
