Furgeson, Summer D. 1988-2021

Summer Dawn Furgeson, 33, of Atchison, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home unexpectedly.
Summer was born on Dec. 9, 1988, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Clifford and Brenda (Furgeson) Parham.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 2007. Summer worked as a personal care attendant for the Achievement Services, Atchison.
She was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, attending church and was an avid Kansas Chiefs fan.
Survivors include: her daughter, Amiah Furgeson, of the home; her father, Clifford Parham, St. Joseph; a sister, Crystal Furgeson, Topeka, Kansas; Amiahs paternal grandparents, Penny and Joe Garcia, Atchison; maternal aunt, Judy Corona, St. Joseph; and several nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Her mother preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Stephen Lucas officiating.
Burial of cremated remains will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to her daughter Amiah Furgeson Education Fund or to help with final expenses and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
