Fultz, Billy 1928-2022

Billy Fultz, 94, of Atchison, died on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Billy was born on April 30, 1928, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the son of Allen M. and Willma F. (Moore) Fultz.
He moved to Atchison and attended Atchison High School.
Mr. Fultz served in the United States Army during World War II, in Japan. He worked as a mechanic in the maintenance department for Rockwell International, Atchison for over 20 years.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, the American Legion and the Steelworkers Union. Billy loved to do gardening, wood-working, making crafts, carpentry and playing Sudoku.
He was married to Eleanor Shoebrook on Aug. 5, 1948. She preceded him in death on Aug. 28, 2014.
Survivors include: a daughter, Ruby M. (Bob) Huhn, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two granddaughters, Melinda (Eric) Conley and Stephanie Lambert; and four great- grandchildren: C.J, Chance, Tyler and Savannah.
His parents; wife, Eleanor; three brothers; and three sisters; and a grandson-in-law preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donors choice and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
