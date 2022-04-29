Fuhrman, Greta M. 1941-2022

LANCASTER, Kan. Greta May Fuhrman, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her home.
Greta was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Atchison, the daughter of John and Vera (Higley) Adcock.
She attended Everest Grade School and graduated from Everest High School in 1959.
Greta graduated from Emporia State University in 1963, with a degree in Elementary Education and taught at Westview Elementary in Olathe, Kansas.
She taught at Meadowlark Ridge in Salina, Kansas, and then Davidson Elementary in North Kansas City, Missouri. In 1972, she earned a masters degree from Emporia State University and in 1974, moved with her husband to Lancaster, where she was a substitute teacher for Atchison Public Schools.
In 1985, Greta became a full-time elementary school teacher, working at Martin East, Washington and Atchison Elementary schools. She retired in 2005.
Greta was an active member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church and the Alpha Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for teachers.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, painting landscapes and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and spending winter months in Florida.
Greta married John Fuhrman on June 12, 1965, at the Lancaster United Methodist Church. John preceded her on July 3, 2018.
Also preceding were her parents and sister, Anita Madison.
Survivors include: her son, Shawn (Lauren) Fuhrman of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; a daughter, Christy (Anthony) Case of Grand Rapids, Michigan; two brothers, Don (Lorraine) Adcock of Dublin, Ohio and Dennis (Phyllis) Adcock of Everest, Kansas; and three grandchildren: Jack Fuhrman, and Henry and Thomas Case.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Lancaster United Methodist Church, with Rev. Seth Montgomery officiating.
Burial will follow at Lancaster Cemetery, Lancaster.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday May 1, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to the Lancaster United Methodist Church or the Fuhrman Park Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.