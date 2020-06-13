Fuemmeler, Robert J. 1950-2020

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Robert Jerome Bob Fuemmeler, 70, of Effingham, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home in Effingham.
Robert J. Fuemmeler was born on March 13, 1950, in Malden, Missouri, the son of Frank and Lorretta (Larkin) Fuemmeler.
He graduated from Campbell High School, in 1969.
He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam.
Robert was the owner/operator of Fuemmeler Lumber and Manufacturing.
He was a member of St. Anns Church, Effingham, and the Knights of Columbus.
Robert enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was married to Virginia Foley on Jan. 30, 1971. They were later divorced.
Survivors include: three sons: Robert (Kelly) Fuemmeler, Troy, Kansas, Nicholas (Judith) Fuemmeler, Bendena, Kansas, and Nathan (Karen) Fuemmeler, Troy; three brothers: Jim Fuemmeler, Popular Bluff, Missouri, Ed Fuemmeler, Glennonville, Missouri, and Joe Fuemmeler, Rushville, Missouri; two sisters, Delores Weeks, Campbell, Missouri, and Carolyn Pospeshil, Cherryville, Missouri; six grandchildren: Gavin, Eva, Jaxton, Steel, Weston and Reeves Fuemmeler.
His parents; one son, Eric M. Fuemmeler; and two sisters, Jeannette Counts and Marie Baker, preceded him in death.
Private Family Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
The body has been cremated.
A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Knights of Columbus and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at: www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
