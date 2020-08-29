Fridell, Col. John R.

Col. John R. Fridell
(Retired)
Retired Col. John Robert (Wilson) Fridell, 91, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020, in Florida.
Funeral services and burial are pending and will be announced at a later date.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, has been entrusted with the final care. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.