APOPKA, Fla. Colonel John Robert (Wilson) Fridell, USMC Ret., 91, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died peacefully on Aug. 24, 2020, in Apopka, Florida.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Josephs Church.
Visitation with the family will be at the church from 9:30 until start of parish rosary at 10 a.m. on July 24. Final care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
The son of Robert and Hazel Wilson, John was born on April 14, 1929, in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated from Highland Junior College and University of Nebraska, Omaha, with a degree in Engineering and Military Science.
On May 9, 1952, he married the love of his life, Mary Catherine Halling. She was his partner for 51 years until her death in 2003.
He is survived by his four children and their spouses, Alice and Bryant Domenech, Apopka, John and Leigh Fridell, Asheville, North Carolina, Bob and Yih Woei Fridell, Guilford, Connecticut, and Rick and Kristen Fridell, Hurricane, Utah; and his seven grandchildren, Matt, Caleb, Katie, Gus, Julianna, Tessa and Quinn.
John joined the United States Marine Corps in 1952. A highly decorated officer, he served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. During his many years of service, he received numerous medals and commendations, including two Legion of Merit Medals with Golden V, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, multiple National Defense Service Medals, and fourth level Vietnam Gallantry Cross. From 1979 until 1983, John served as Chief of Staff, Marine Corps Base Camp LeJeune, NC. John retired from the USMC on April 30, 1983 after 31 years of devoted service.
After retiring, John and Mary made their home in Atchison. Next to his family, his greatest devotion was to the Marine Corps and the Catholic church. John organized and hosted annual Marine Corp Birthday celebrations for many years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus and an active member of St Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister and for years helped organize and run the church bazaars, dinners, and sales his beef brisket was legendary!
John was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend - he will always be remembered for his kind heart and wonderful smile! As published in the Atchison Globe.
